Bandits who recently kidnapped a Sharia Court judge in Katsina State, Alkali Husseni Samaila at Bauren Zakka village in Safana local government area of the state are demanding N30 million ransom for his release.

The bandits spoke to the judge’s wife on telephone. According to her, the bandits who initially demanded N50 million later agreed to accept N30 million, adding that they should also purchase a phone worth N30, 000 with an unspecified amount of recharge cards to call and inform them where to pick him. The judge was kidnapped on May 18 when he visited the court.