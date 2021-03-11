BY GODWIN ENNA |

Suspected bandits who recently launched attacks in two communities in Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State and kidnapped over 50 persons are now demanding for N7 million.

The N7 million ransom, it was gathered, is to enable them release 24 of the victims in their custody.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP yesterday, member representation Sabuwa constituency in the Katsina State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Danjuma Machika said the bandits have been kidnapping people in the area.

He said they came to the community and kidnapped 26 persons in Ungwan Bako and 15 in Katanga, Ungwan Gwiwa He said the recent incident which took place at Karselle Rafin Iwa, 27 persons were kidnapped.

“The Bandits are demanding N7 million to release 24 for the Ungwan Bako kidnapping while negotiation is yet to commence for other people that have been kidnapped .

Machika further explained that the bandits always follow a route through Tashan Bawa into Sabuwa to attack the people.

“Unless security personnel are deployed to the area to adequately protect communities, Sabuwa, bandits will continue to attack the residents,” he said.