There are over 700,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) across eight centres in 14 local government areas of Zamfara State, the commissioner for information, Hon Ibrahim Dosara and his security and home affairs counterpart, DIG Mamman Ibrahim Tsafe (rtd) have said.

Addressing a joint press conference in Kaduna yesterday on the state of affairs in Zamfara State, the duo emphasised that the unwholesome acts of bandits had created another problem of IDPs who left their homes looking for a safe haven in major towns and villages.

The commissioners said women, children from almost all nooks and crannies of the state were compelled to migrate, sometimes to strange locations and strange people leaving all their belongings behind.

“Obviously, these people need the help and assistance of everyone. In this regard, Zamfara State government has created the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, which is saddled with the responsibility of caring for all IDPs as well as people affected as a result of banditry, natural and other disasters.

“The ministry has been up and doing to assist victims of both man made and natural disasters in the state. Humanitarian Ministry in the state has established eight centres across Zamfara State to take care of the over 700,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Zamfara state,” they said.

The duo added that each of the 14 local government areas of the state currently has emergency relief desk officers shouldering the responsibilities of assisting the IDPs in their respective local government.

The commissioners also disclosed that as part of efforts to mitigate bandits’ attacks, the state government has recruited 4,200 Community Protection Guards (CPG), comprising of ex-servicemen, volunteer able-bodied men and other patriotic citizens with Zamfara State at their heart, to support the security operatives to confront these bandits in their enclaves, with a view to curtailing the menace.

“The 4,200 CPGs have already commenced the basic training and are now collaborating with our security operatives chasing the bandits,” they stressed.

