The Atyap socio-cultural organisation, Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) in Zangon Kataf local government in the Southern part of Kaduna State, said bandits have displaced thousands of their people. The organisation also called on the governments and international community to come to their aid.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, ACDA president, Dr. Samuel Achie, stressed that the peaceful and agrarian Atyap people who were ransacked from their ancestral lands are now living in internally displaced persons (IDP) camps, adding that they will take lawful means to protect its people from going extinct.

Achie said the association established two IDP camps in Madachip and Zonkwa to cater for the displaced people as they pile up in IDP camps as a result of the continues onslaught in Atyap land.

According to him, the burnt houses in the various communities were still standing with no hope of resettlement as it was the case after the Zango crisis of 1992.

Achie said: “We are here again to present to you fact and figures on the recent unrelenting, unprovoked and the incessant massacre of Atyap people who are mainly Agrarian peace loving people in the Southernpart of Kaduna State.

“My presence here is an acknowledgement of the fact that the media is the bridge between the Atyap nation, Kaduna State Government, Nigerians and the International community saddled with the responsibility of informing the world on the continues attacks on our people by the herdsmen.

“After my last briefing on the 17th of July 2021, we had a sigh of relief for a few weeks which gave us the hope that things were beginning to get better and possibly get to the round table and assemble our hearts together to discuss our potentials for lasting peace and economic development with all groups irrespective of tribal or religious divide.

ACDA added: “But while preparations for such were ongoing between ACDA and the Atyap Chiefdom, the demons of death were led loose and harvest of lives continued to be unleashed on the Atyap people. On behalf of the peace loving people of Atyap, we condemned the attacks in its entirety and call on our Citizens to be law abiding and continue to pray to God to deliver us from all the unwarranted attacks.”

“In all these attacks, a total number of 41 people were killed. With these occurrences, i have every reason to inform my fellow Atyap sons and daughters at home and in diaspora, the world at large that the entire Atyap community is under siege and call on all to come to our rescue before we are all eliminated in our ancestral land”

“At this point, i sincerely call on the government of Kaduna State under the leadership of His Excellency Mallam Nasiru El-Rufai to come to our aid and make it a priority and also intervene on the basic needs at the IDP camps” Achie said.