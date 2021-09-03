Bandits have released five students of Government Day Secondary School Kaya in Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.

At least 100 of the students were kidnapped on Wednesday, but the police put the number at 73.

Speaking to Channels Television via telephone, a former councillor of Kaya ward, Yahaya Kaya, said his niece was among the students released by the bandits.

According to him, the five students were taken back to their hometown Kaya, around one o’clock on Thursday morning.

It is not yet clear if the bandits are asking for a ransom before the remaining students will be released.