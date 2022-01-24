A coalition of Gbagyi Cultural Associations said bandits have taken over their communities and charged the federal government to develop working strategies to stop them.

The group claimed that the communities ravaged by insecurity in Niger, Kogi, Kaduna, Nasarawa states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja were mostly Gbagyi.

The president of Gbegnu Baknu Yako, Mr Wakili Bako, told journalists on behalf of Confluence of Gbagyi Associations in collaboration with Gbagyi Sa’asi that the Gbagyi constitute a significant population of the middle belt and their communities were mostly prone to incessant bandits’ attack.

He said the Gbagyi are vulnerable to bandits’ attack because they are mostly farmers who live in rural areas where they can find arable lands for cultivation.

Bako said that unfortunately, their farmlands and the forest had been taken over by bandits who carry out their onslaught on innocent farmers, thereby preventing them from engaging in farming activities.

“The insecurity has resulted in the displacement of many of our people from their homelands and many are being displaced in Shiroro local government as a result of the ongoing construction of Hydroelectric power dams,” he said.

Also, a human rights activist and founder of International Centre for Sexual Reproductive Rights (INCREASE), Ms Cesnabmihilo-Nuhu-Aken’Ova, frowned at the recent developments where Gbagyi communities especially in Niger State have been taken over by bandits.

