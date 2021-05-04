By Haruna Mohammed, Bauchi

Bauchi State government has said that some bandits from neigbouring Yobe State have infiltrated about four local government areas of the state and have reportedly vandalised masts belonging to the Mobile Telecommunications Network (MTN) in Gamawa LGA in order to facilitate their nefarious acts.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Sabiu Baba made the disclosure at a press conference at the Mini-Chamber of the government house shortly after a security meeting between the governor and head of security agencies in the state.

Sabiu Baba said the influx of people from neighboring Yobe where a recent attack by Boko Haram on Geidam community took place might have fueled the infiltration of the bandits.

The SSG, who said the state government has identified some security threats associated with the influx of people in four Bauchi LGAs; namely Gamawa, Zaki, Dambam, and Darazo, assured that the state government was working round the clock to beef up security.

Sabiu Baba said already, the security agencies in Gamawa have arrested five people in connection with mast vandalism.

He assured that the State governor Bala Mohammed has provided the needed support to the security agencies in order to intensify patrol and surveillance, particularly at the border communities with Yobe where the security volatility appears more pronounced.

Sabiu Baba, who called on people in the state to provide the needed information to security agencies, harped on the need for people to remain on alert.

He said the state government will work with the affected communities in order to identify internally displaced persons with the view to providing them with urgent support such as food items and medical consumables.

Also speaking during the press briefing, the Bauchi State Commissioner of Police Sylvester Abiodun Alabi said despite the enormous pressure on the police, they will continue to partner with sister security agencies to ensure security of life and property.

The commissioner, who commended the DSS for supporting police with intelligence also called on residents to stop providing cover for criminals.

LEADERSHIP recalled that a recent attack on Geidam community has exacerbated security concerns among neigbouring communities.

Many communities in Bauchi State share borders with Yobe, making it easy for criminals to navigate the two states.