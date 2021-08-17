Students of the Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animals Health have deserted the college following bandits’ attack on Sunday night.

The bandits in large number stormed the college at about 10:00 pm firing shots sporadically which resulted to the killing of a mobile policeman and two other watchmen on duty. The bandits also kidnapped 15 students and four staff members.

The deputy registrar of the college, Aliyu Atiku, confirmed the incident to journalists via telephone conversation. According to him, the bandits stormed the main campus of the school around 10:00 pm on Sunday and spent about one and a half hours operating in the school.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said two staff members and one student escaped from the bandits after they kidnapped them and returned to the school early in the morning, yesterday.

“As I am talking to you now, we have formally discovered that the bandits kidnapped 15 students, three women and one person who are also our staff and killed two of our security watchmen, one police officer,” he said.

The commissioner of police Zamfara State Police Command, CP Ayuba N. Elkana, accompanied by strategic and tactical commanders visited the college to assess the situation.

A statement issued by the police public relations officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu said the commissioner of police while at the school, held an emergency meeting where he assured the school management of the police determination to rescue the abductees.

The CP further went round the school and assessed the existing security arrangements to enable more reinforcement to be provided against further invasion.