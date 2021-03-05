Suspected bandits have abducted over 70 persons at Ruwan Tofa village of Maru local government area in Zamfara State .

This is coming barely 48 hours after the release of over 200 Jangebe abducted girls through the intervention of the state government.

A source who spoke with journalists in Maru said half of the village was burnt down, including vehicles and shops.

ADVERTISEMENT

In swift reaction, the Zamfara State Police Command said no one was killed in the attack.

Police spokesman in the state, Mohammed Shehu, refuted the eyewitness account, saying the number quoted was misleading.

He added that it was an attempt to create fear into the minds of the citizens.

Also, suspected bandits yesterday ambushed and killed a soldier while on routine patrol at Marina village in Safana local government of Katsina State.

An eye witness who is resident in the town told our correspondent that the bandits attacked the soldier at about 1:00pm when he was returning from military operation in a nearby forest.

In Sokoto State, bandits in the early hours of yesterday attacked Dingyadi, the village of Nigeria’s minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, killing one person and kidnapping two others.

The bandits, according to villagers, stormed the village in large numbers on motorcycles.

Giving an eyewitness account, one of the villagers who gave his name as Yunusa Dingyadi said the bandits surrounded the entire village, took their time to ransack their targets before leaving uninterrupted.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of Sokoto State Police Command spokesman, ASP Sanusi Abubakar said the attackers stormed the village at about 1:00am yesterday.