BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN and NONYE EKWENUGO, Kaduna

Bandits, in the early hours of yesterday, invaded St. Pius Catholic Church Kushe Makarantan, Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State and abducted a priest, catechist wife and four others.

The catholic archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso confirmed the attack to LEADERSHIP in Kaduna.

The archbishop disclosed that the bandits abducted Rev Fr. Anthony Dawa and was kidnapped at the father’s house while the catechist’s wife and four others were kidnapped in their houses which is around the church.

Ndagoso said that the kidnappers has not demanded for ransom.

Ndagoso recalled that “today marks it 2 years and five days that bandits abducted Rev Fr. John Bako shakolo in Ankwa, we have not heardanything from him till now”.

He also called on the Kaduna state government to rescue the priests and others who are also still in kidnappers den.

When the Police public relation officer (PPRO), ASP Mohammed Jalige was contacted, he said he was going to make contacts and revert but failed to do so as at the time of filing the report.