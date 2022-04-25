A Kaduna-based philanthropist and former Head of Electrical Engineering Department, Kaduna Polytechnic, Engineer Ramatu Abarshi, her daughter and a commercial driver were kidnapped on Kaduna-Kachia Road at the weekend.

Abarshi and her daughter, Amira, were on their way from Mariri village in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State, where they had gone to distribute relief materials, including Sallah clothing to children orphaned by banditry.

Another lecturer in the polytechnic who confirmed the abduction to journalists said the bandits trailed, attacked and kidnapped them around Kasuwan Magani Saturday evening.

According to the lecturer, “Engr. Ramatu Abarshi, and her daughter, Amira were returning to Kaduna, after a visit to Mariri village in Kajuru local government, where they distributed household items to the less privileged. She distributed clothes and other basic items to orphans ahead of the Eid-el- Fitr celebration.

“After they distributed the items, and were coming back to Kaduna, the bandits stopped their vehicle, and kidnapped them in a village, near Kasuwan Magani,” the lecturer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a family friend of the kidnapped victim told journalists that the bandits have made contact with the family of the victims and demanded N100 million for the release of Engineer Ramatu and her daughter.

When contacted, the Kaduna State Police Command’s public relations officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammad Jalige said he was going to contact the DPO in charge of Kasuwan Magani to get details of the incident but failed to get back as at the time of filing the report.