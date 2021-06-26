Bandits have abducted the vice chairman of Jaba local government area of Kaduna State, Mr James Bijimi and some travellers along the Kaduna-Kachia road.

The incident came two days after bandits killed a driver and kidnapped 33 other people in Kachia.

The Kaduna State Police command spokesman, Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident but did not give the number of those that were abducted.

He said security operatives recovered three vehicles apparently belonging to the abductees, while one person was injured.

A community leader in the area who did not want his name mentioned, said the bandits mounted a roadblock around Gonan Roger and Makyali axis in Kajuru local government area at about 10:00 am yesterday, intercepted some vehicles and took away some people including the vice-chairman.

He said security operatives responded swiftly to the area and engaged the bandits in a gun battle. During the encounter, the troops were able to rescue six abducted women.

A top official of the local government said the bandits have established contact with the family of the vice chairman, and are demanding a ransom of N100 million.