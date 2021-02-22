BY GODWIN ENNA, Katsina

Some suspected gunmen suspected to be bandits have kidnapped 91-year-old Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed who is the village head of Kunduru in Kankia local government area of Katsina State.

A resident of the area said the village head was kidnaped on Friday night when the bandits stormed the residence of the monarch in Kunduru in a commando style and whisked him away.

According to a source, the victim “is the father of Kashimu Ibrahim, one of the permanent secretaries serving with the Katsina State Government.

Meanwhile, one of the monarch’s sons confirmed the incident to journalists in Katsina. The son who didn’t want his name mentioned said the gunmen ride on motorcycles to attack the village.