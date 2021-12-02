Kwara State Police Command has debunked reports that bandits have relocated to the state.

“The command wishes to assure the good people of the state that there was no relocation of bandits or kidnappers into the state,” the state commissioner of police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, declared after a tour of Kwara South senatorial district.

Assayomo was reacting to a statement credited to Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams, to the effect that bandits have relocated to Kogi and Kwara states.

In a statement signed by the spokesman of the police in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, Assayomo expressed his displeasure over a statement that “rather than encourage the people was seen to have heighten the anxiety of the people.”

He said that there are better ways and channels by which sensitive information could be passed to the relevant authorities if there was need for such.

“Kwara State is an integral part of Nigeria, and as such, was not completely immune from the security challenges bedeviling all other states, but the fact remains that Kwara State is one of the most peaceful states in the country, where efforts by the people and the support by the government and other stakeholders has helped tremendously in sustaining and maintaining the fragile peace in the state.

“The command wishes to assure the good people of the state that there was no relocation of bandits or kidnappers into the state, the state has succeeded in rescuing kidnapped victims and has arrested many kidnappers in the past.

“Therefore, the command will not relent in doing all that is necessary to sustain the peace and tranquility in the state including, coopting the Fulani and other ethnic groups in the vigilante service to enhance the security of our bushes,” Assayomo added.

He stated that adequate security had been put in place in all the nooks and crannies of the state, adding that residents would also begin to witness visible police presence on all the highways, exit and exit points of the state while the command’s intelligence arm is also fully on ground.

He added, “The command has also strengthened the synergy between the command and other security agencies all in a bid to ensure adequate information dissemination in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The people are therefore advised to go about their lawful businesses and make information available to the police at all times as part of their civic responsibility.”