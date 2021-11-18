Bandits yesterday invaded Zagzzaga community in Munya local government area of Niger State, killing one person and abducting 63 others.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits numbering 60, came on 30 motorcycles parked a few kilometres away from the village, shooting randomly and injuring scores of people in the area bordering Kaduna State.

Sources said among those abducted were the wife of the village head and sons of the councillor representing Zagzzaga ward in Munya council.

It was learnt that the one person killed and those seriously injured were vigilantes and youths who attempted to confront the bandits when they invaded the village at about 2am.

The bandits it was further gathered abducted the 63 people amid the confusion of their invasion, raiding every compound in the hitherto quiet village.

A community leader Alhaji Maigiero Zagzzaga said apart from abducting mostly women, they looted valuables and forced the women abducted to carry the looted items as they escaped.

The council chairman Garba Daza when contacted told LEADERSHIP that he was in a crucial security meeting with the commissioner, but the secretary of the local government, Mr James Jagaba confirmed the incident.

He said the local government council has been regularly filing reports on the situation in the area to the state government saying that “there is hardly a week that we don’t experience this type of thing and reports are usually made.”

The secretary to the state government (SSG) Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane who also confirmed the attack said he was yet to get details of the attack.