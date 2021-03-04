BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo ALO ABIOLA, Ado Ekiti

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed one person in an attack on a passenger bus at Ajebandele village in Obokun local government area of Osun State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the incident that had two others injured occurred on Tuesday evening at about 7:30 pm.

It was further gathered that the gunmen intercepted the bus plying Osogbo/Ibokun road and started shooting at the passengers.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of Osun State Police

Command, Yemisi Opalola, said while the remains of the victim of the attack has been deposited at a morgue, those who sustained injuries are receiving treatment at the hospital.

In another development, gunmen have kidnapped a Chinese expatriate at Igbemo Ekiti in Irepodun Ifelodun Local government area of the Ekiti State.

He was said to have been waylaid and forcefully whisked away by his abductors within the community while driving in a Hilux Van.

As of the time of filing this report the whereabouts of the foreigner, who was one of the experts supervising the construction of Ilupeju-Ire-Igbemo-Ijan road project was yet to be ascertained by security agencies.

It would be recalled that a similar incident was recorded three months ago in the State when two foreigners were kidnapped along new Ado-Iyin road in the state capital .

The Police Public Relations Officers, Ekiti Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident said the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

“Our RRS men swung into action immediately when the news was broken.

They are combing all the surrounding bushes and we are sure that the

abductee will be released soon”.