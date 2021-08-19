Gunmen suspected to be bandits have attacked Randa village in Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, killing 11 and abducting over 40 people.

The abducted are mostly women, nursing mothers, and children.

An eyewitness from Dansadau town told Channels Television that the bandits stormed the village in their large numbers on Tuesday at about 11:00 pm and started shooting sporadically forcing residents to scamper for safety.

Seven of the people killed were said to have been set ablaze when the house they were hiding in was set on fire, while the four others were shot dead.

According to the eyewitness, the local vigilante known as “Yansakai” confronted the bandits and got into a fire exchange but were overpowered by them.

Police authorities in the state are, however, yet to confirm the incident as the Public Relations Officer Mohammed Shehu said an investigation would be carried out.

The latest attack came a few days after bandits kidnapped a total of 20 people comprising 15 students, four staff, and a driver at the College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences, Bakura in Zamfara.

During the attack on Sunday, two watchmen and a police officer were killed.