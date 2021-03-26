By AZA MSUE, Kaduna and ANKELI EMMANUEL,

Bandits have killed about 13 people in Kaduna and Sokoto states.

In Kaduna State, the government said security agencies had reported the killing of nine citizens by armed bandits in separate attacks spanning Birnin Gwari and Giwa local government areas.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for

internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State government said according to the report, the armed bandits barricaded the Dogon Dawa-Kuyello road, after Ungwan

Gajere village of Birnin Gwari LGA, and shot six people dead. “They were identified as: Nura Rufai, Sanusi Gajere, Yakubu Labbo, Usman Dangiwa, Alhaji Abdulhamid,Janaidu Tsalhatu,” the statement said.

The statement added: “Similarly, at Ungwan Maje, also of Birnin Gwari LGA, armed bandits shot and killed two persons, identified as: Haruna Dotu, Hamisu Mohammad.”