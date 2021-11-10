No fewer than 13 persons have been reportedly killed by suspected bandits, who attacked some communities in Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

Among those killed was a lawyer, Nura Wagine, during the uninterrupted series of attacks on Tuesday night, which lasted till the Wednesday morning, leaving several persons injured and houses burnt.

The chairman of the Katsina chapter of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), Abdulgafar Ahmed, however, confirmed the death of Wagine who according to him, was gruesomely killed in the attack.

Credible sources in the neighbouring communities also revealed that the bandits attacked no fewer than five communities in the local government area during which 13 people including Barrister Wagine were killed.

He added that the bandits fired several gunshots into the air announcing their arrival before going from house to house where the victims were either killed or injured.

Explaining further that the attackers also looted houses and shops, with threatening comments to set their shops ablaze if they refuse to comply with their decision.

Meanwhile, the telecommunication shutdown which affected the LGA, was also said to have aided the gunmen to operate freely for several hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Katsina State Police Commissioner, Sanusi Buba, has confirmed the incident through his spokesman, SP Gambo Isah, putting the number of death at 11. He said 13 people were also injured in the attack.

He said: “Yesterday 09/11/2021 at about 1915hrs, bandits in their numbers, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles, attacked Katoge and Yanturaku quarters of Batsari LGA, killed eleven (11) and injured thirteen (13) persons.

“The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, has deployed Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, with additional units of PMF personnel to the area to beef up security and restore confidence on the affected communities.”