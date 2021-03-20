ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government has said 13 people have been killed and seven others injured, in a series of attacks across communities in Zangon Kataf, Kauru and Chikun local government areas.

In a statement issued by the commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the incident was reported to the Kaduna State Government by the military under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven (OPSH).

According to the statement, the armed bandits attacked one Irmiya Godwin and his brother as they returned from their farm in Gora Gan village of Zangon Kataf LGA, saying, unfortunately, Godwin was killed while his brother escaped.

It further reported another incident where armed bandits attacked Kizachi village of Kauru LGA, and killed 10 persons and injured four others, adding 56 houses and 16 motorcycles were razed, with several barns raided and burnt.

The statement read in part: “Those killed include Esther Bulus, Maria Bulus (one-year-old daughter of Esther), Lami Bulus, Aliyu Bulus, Monday Joseph, Geje Abuba, Wakili Filibus, Yakubu Ali, Dije Waziri, Joseph Ibrahim. Those injured include Cecilia Aku, Yakubu Idi, Godiya Saleh, Moses Adamu.”

It said the injured are currently receiving treatment in the hospital, adding Masaka village in Chikun local government was also attacked and One Duza Bamaiyi was killed, and two other persons were injured, adding troops were eventually mobilized to the location to repel the attack.