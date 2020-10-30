Suspected bandits numbering over 200 are said to have invaded Diskuru village of Dandume local government area of Katsina State, killing over seventeen persons including police personnel.

The spokesman of the Katsina State Police Command, Gambo Isah, disclosed this in a phone conversation. He said it was a reprisal attack carried out by a conglomeration of bandits to avenge the killing of their fellows in the recent failed attack on the village.

He explained: “ It was a reprisal attack because last week some bandits came to the town but couldn’t find it easy with the villagers, to the point of killing 3 bandits. So they were not happy and decided to regroup and come this time over 200 of them riding on motorcycles with AK 47 rifles and machine guns, they killed as many as they can; 12 of the villagers lost their lives and many houses were also set ablaze.

“ The DPO of the area learnt about this and called for reinforcement from the military in Faskari (Operation Sahel Sanity) but because of the terrain and the road which is not motorable, they were unable to get there, but there was a communication between the forces at Dandume and Faskari and based on the intelligence information, we learnt that the bandits were coming through a cattle route that passes through Faskari LGA. So we alerted the officers there and the military and they entered into our cafe but unfortunately because they came in numbers and engaged our men in a gun duel forced themselves to pass through that ambush.

“As a result of that, one of our men lost his life and 4 members of the vigilantes were killed by the bandits”

He added that the reinforcement made by the Aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force, showed that large numbers of the bandits were also killed in the bush.