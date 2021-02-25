By AZA MSUE,

Kaduna State government, yesterday, said security agencies had reported a sequence of attacks by armed bandits on soft targets in Igabi and Chikun local government areas killing 18 residents.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna State government said the attacks occurred over the last 48 hours. The statement said according to reports, Anaba village in Igabi local government area was attacked, with seven residents killed. The dead include; Ali Musa, Isa Sharehu, Tijjani Isa, Auwalu Shehu, Hashim Abdullahi, Hassan Saidu, and Umar Rilwanu.

Aruwan said many of the houses in the community were burnt down, along with storehouses and barns, noting that about 20 cows were rustled and a number of poultry slaughtered and carted away.

“Also, Barinje village in Chikun local government area was attacked, with eight persons killed, listed as: Sunday Gwamna, Lawal Jizo, Salha Barau, Sabo Barau, Umaru Barau, Muhammadu Dan Azumi, Zailani Dogara, Jikan Gambo”, he said.

He explained further that some residents were abducted, and cattle rustled during the attack, adding that an unspecified number of injured victims were receiving treatment in hospital.

The commissioner explained that the attacks on these soft targets at Anaba and Barinje villages in Igabi and Chikun LGAs respectively, followed the killing of several armed bandits via targeted air operations.

Aruwan said: “Air platforms had earlier conducted armed reconnaissance

around Anaba village. The crew observed houses on fire and locals

migrating to nearby settlements. Some motorbikes were observed with

suspicious movements underneath some trees; probing shots were fired

at these.

Herds of cattle were spotted with bandits at Malul Forest and were engaged accordingly.

“Also, air platforms conducted armed reconnaissance over some affected locations. Kawuri, Chikun, Godani, Kusasu, Godani Station, Kwafe, Kuduru, Irina, Chikwale, Kudame, Kwakwau, Beni, Akilbu, Polewire, Rijana, Rugu, Olam farms and adjoining areas were covered.

“Bandits in large numbers on motorcycles were sighted on a track leading to Kankomi. They were trailed and engaged by the crew, with scores seen neutralized afterwards,” he revealed.

He said a further mission was conducted over Gagafada, Birnin

Gwari LGA: “No suspicious activities were observed here. The scan was

extended to Gwaska, Goron Dutse, Kuyanbana, Maidaro and Sabon Birni.

Suspicious movements were sighted at Goron Dutse, the sources of which

were promptly engaged and neutralized. Also at Kuyanbana, a long

convoy of motorcycles was observed heading into the forest, which was

likewise vigorously engaged and neutralized.

“The security agencies hereby appeal to the communities to report

anyone found with suspicious bullet wounds to the Security Operations

Room on 09034000060 and 08170189999.

Regrettably, armed bandits attacked the loosely connected communities

of Kwarten Rigasa, Kwarten Waziri and Kwarten Shaku in Igabi local

government area.

The bandits reportedly emerged from the Buruku area, and raided the

villages in a cattle rustling operation. In the process, one Danjuma

Isa from neighbouring Ungwan Kanti village was killed, as he made his

way on foot to Kwarten Rigasa.”

“Similarly, armed bandits invaded Sanhu Makera village, Birnin Yero,

Igabi local government area and killed one Yakubu Abdullahi, a farmer

in the village.

In another incident, unknown assailants killed one Maryam Lash Tahir

in unusual circumstances, at the Ministerial Pilot Housing Estate,

Millennium City, Chikun local government area,” he noted.

He said the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness,

and sent condolences to the families of those killed in these

attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls.