Benue State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has reported the killing of its two officials by suspected armed herdsmen at Zongu Akiki village, Mbalagh ward of Makurdi local government area of the state.

The party’s publicity secretary, James Ornguga, who confirmed this to our correspondent named the victims as Simon Ugber (financial secretary) and Moses Allagh (public relations officer) both in Mbalagh council ward.

In a related development however, 12 persons were abducted in the new area settlement of Kofar Gayan/Kofar Kona in Zaria, Kaduna State, on Saturday night.

It was gathered that eight people were kidnapped in a single house inhabited mostly by males while the other victims were picked up from five other houses in the same area.

However, in the Benue incident, Ornguga said the APC officials were among the five persons killed on Thursday by the marauding armed herdsmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer DSP Catherine Anene had confirmed that armed men, last Thursday morning, ambushed and killed five persons who were on their way to farm.

According to her, the corpses of the victims had been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre in Makurdi. She added that more officers are deployed to stem further attacked.

A survivor of the attack who simply identified himself as Nyitamen disclosed that the victims were waylaid at about 7am by the armed herders where they usually converged in the morning before going to their farms.

“They opened fire on us and killed five persons. It took the grace of God for me to escape with one other person,” he said.

Also reacting on the killing the President Mbalagh Youth Development Association, Mr. Jude Nyam decried what he called the continued unprovoked attacks on his people by herdsmen. He also wondered when President Muhammadu Buhari will start treating killer herdsmen in the language they would hear and understand as he promised.

Nyam lamented that over 50 persons have been killed by marauding Herdsmen in Mbalagh Council Ward alone in the last 10 days.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness of one the kidnap cases in Zaria who is also a daughter of one of the abductees, Hafsat Habib Kusfa, said the bandits broke into their home around 12am and went into each room and forced all occupants to assemble at one place in the house.

She explained that some of the gunmen also had marchetes and spoke Fulani language among themselves but spoke Hausa language when talking to their captives.

According to her after some argument the gunmen told her and her nursing step mother to go back into the house to take care of the younger children.

“Thereafter, they went along with my father, mother, sister, and my brothers. All in all they went along with eight people from our resident.

“We also saw some of their colleagues bringing out other people mostly male from our neighbourhood and later went away with them.

“About seven gunmen stormed into our resident; those that I saw with my eyes. Two of them outside were between age 30 each while those that came to pick us from our rooms were between age 15 to 20.” Hafsat explained.

Speaking further this morning, Hafsat Kusfa confirmed the release of her father and mother whom she said were immediately hospitalised because none of them could speak.

“From their condition it is evident that they received severe beating from their abductors thereby rendered them ill.” She observed.

Unconfirmed report however has it that a former bank manager was also abducted in his residence at Graceland area of Kwangila, Zaria, at about 9pm on Friday.