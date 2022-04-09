Again, bandits have attacked another Kaduna community, killed two persons and injured many after burning down a church, a pastorium and no fewer than 17 other houses in Kutura station of Tantatu ward of Kajuru local government area of Kaduna State.

A competent source from the area gave the name of the burnt church as Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) and those killed as Dogo Sandra and one Markus.

According to the source who spoke exclusively to LEADERSHIP WEEKEND, the bandits who were large in number attacked the village yesterday around 12:47pm with sophisticated weapons and petrol with which the set the church, pastorium and houses ablaze.

He said there was no kidnap except for some persons who sustained varying degrees of injuries while running for safety.

Those who sustained injuries were taken to a medical facility for treatment.

“The bandits have been attacking our communities since Tuesday, burning houses but only succeeded in killing two people today,” he said.

It would be recalled that earlier this week, bandits invaded Angwan Damisa, Ungwan Adai, Ungwan Sarki, Ungwan Jaba Kampany and Kauyen Tasha all in the same Tantatu ward of Kajuru local government, burned houses and took away three motorcycles.

The police spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, did not pick his calls to comment on the incident at the time of filing this report.