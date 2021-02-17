ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Armed bandits have attacked Akwando village in Kachia local government area, killing one Elder Dikko Bagudu, a resident of the community, Kaduna state government has disclosed.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement on Tuesday said in another incident, armed bandits barricaded the road from Sabon Birni to Rikau, Igabi local government area and killed one Ibrahim Abdulmumin, a resident of Rikau village:”One Sahabi Shafiu, son of the village head of Rikau, was also injured”

The statement said it was reported that both victims were returning from the weekly market at Sabon Birni when they were intercepted by the bandits.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the reports and condoled the families of both persons who were killed, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victim in Rikau village a quick recovery” the statement said.