The Kaduna State government yesterday said two people were killed in separate attacks by bandits in Giwa local government area.

A statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said according to the security reports, bandits invaded a herders’ settlement in Rugan Mati and shot one Shuaibu Mati to death.

Aruwan said bandits also invaded Tudun Amada Wazata in Kadage and killed one Samaila Mai Yankan Katako in his residence.

The statement said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed his deep sadness at the reports, and sent condolences to families of the victims, as he prayed for the repose of their souls.

He commiserated with communities across Igabi, Chikun, Giwa, Birnin Gwari and Sanga LGAs where several residents were reported to have lost their lives following attacks by bandits.

The statement said: “The communities include Sabon Yelwa and Ungwan Alhassa in Igabi LGA. Kasarami and Ungwan Yashi in Chikun LGA, Kwama in Giwa LGA, Ungwan Bare Bare and Chiki da Palo in Birnin Gwari LGA, Sabon Zawan in Sanga LGA. Precise situation reports are still being compiled on these incidences.”

Meanwhile, security agencies continue to work in the general areas, Aruwan added.