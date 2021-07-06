Gunmen have invaded Ajiya and Yasore villages of Batsari local government area of Katsina State and killed two persons and rustled over 35 cattle.

A credible source told LEADERSHIP that the bandits stormed the communities simultaneously on Sunday morning with sophisticated guns, and shot two persons to death while three others were left with gunshot wounds.

The Magajin Yasore, Abdurazak Mamman, confirmed the attack, saying the deceased was attacked while working on his farm. The bandits killed him and went away with his animals.

He also called on the government to intensify efforts in securing the area so that farmers can go back to their farm to ease the economic situation in the country.