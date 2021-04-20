ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government announced, yesterday, that armed bandits have killed three persons in different parts of the state. This is even as it disclosed that two suspects, Ibrahim Bala and Salisu Yusuf, were arrested by the police in Buruku, Chikun local government area for providing medical services to the bandits.

In a statement by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, yesterday, the state government said several attacks and arrests have been reported by security agencies within the last 48 hours in Kaduna State.

Aruwan explained that, according to the reports, armed bandits invaded Rafin Roro village, Kajuru local government area.According to the statement, “One Barnabas Isa, a resident of the village, was shot dead. Eleven expended rounds of AK-47 ammunition were found at the location. Security patrols are proceeding with investigations in the general area.”

Similarly, one Suleiman Yunusa was killed by armed bandits at a settlement near Maraban Jos, Igabi local government area.

The statement said further: “Armed bandits also killed one Musa Bala at the outskirts of Garu village, Igabi LGA, after rustling an unspecified number of cows belonging to Salmanu Beti, his brother. Security operatives gave pursuit and exchanged gunfire with the bandits. One bandit was found wandering in the forest, as the others escaped with gunshot wounds.”

Aruwan said receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of the slain citizens, and sent condolences to their families, adding that the governor also commended the Kaduna State Police Command for the arrests in Chikun LGA, and called for thorough investigations.