Gunmen suspected to be bandits have invaded Gurbin Magarya community of Jibia local government area of Katsina State, killing three persons and leaving three others with gunshot wounds.

Sources said the bandits came on motorcycles at the weekend and attacked the community around 10 pm.

They allegedly blocked all entries into the community during the operation and killed livestock belonging to the residents of the area.

“If not because of the soldiers and vigilante members stationed on the road leading to the communities from Jibia, the bandits would have wiped out the whole community.

“The vigilante members and soldiers were very brave in repelling the attackers but before their arrival, the bandits had already killed three people,” the source said.