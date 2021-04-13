ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna State government, yesterday, confirmed the killing of four persons by armed bandits in Wawan Rafi II village, in Zangon Kataf local government area.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government said the security agencies reported the incident.

Aruwan said earlier that two persons were killed in the attack, identified as Joshua Dauda and his seven-year-old son Philip Dauda.

“Also, seven houses, one car and one motorcycle were burnt in the attack. Security patrols mobilised to the area, repelled the assailants, who retreated into the forests adjoining the location. The troops recovered eight empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition at the scene of the attack. So far two corpses have been retrieved. The citizenry will be updated on further developments.”

Aruwan in a second security update said: “Further to the initial update on the attack at Wawan Rafin village in Zangon Kataf LGA, security agencies have reported that the bodies of two more victims were found in the area.

“The victims were identified as Francis Ayuba and a toddler, Florence Dennis. This brings the number of deaths reported from the attack to four, listed as: Joshua Dauda, Philip Dauda, Francis Ayuba, Florence Dennis.”