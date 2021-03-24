By AZA MSUE |

Four people have been reported killed by armed bandits in Ungwan Lalle village, Igabi local government area of Kaduna state.

This was disclosed in a statement issued yesterday by Kaduna State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, adding that the incident occurred on Monday.

Aruwan, who said security agencies reported the incident to the Kaduna State Government, explained that the bandits initially attempted to barricade the Kwanar Tsintsiya road, along the Kaduna-Zaria highway, but were repelled by troops and vigilante patrols.

Meanwhile, the government said the military and police are investigating the circumstances leading to the disappearance of some community leaders in Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf local government area.

Aruwan in a statement explained that the community leaders went missing after a dispute resolution meeting on Sunday, during which financial compensation was made for destruction of crops by cattle under the watch of a herder, as reported to the Kaduna State Government by security agencies.

According to the feedback, the Secretary to the District Head of Gora, Ayuba Bungon, and others who attended the meeting went missing while traveling in his vehicle.

“The car was later found vandalized and empty,” the statement said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement explained further that troops on search-and-rescue missions later that night found the Secretary and handed him over safely to the Police.

“Some arms and ammunition were also recovered in the general area in the course of search and rescue,” the statement added.