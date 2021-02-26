By Abu Nmodu , Minna

No fewer than five people have been killed and over 30 others abducted in an attack by bandits at Gurmana community of Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

It was learnt that the bandits, numbering over 50 and heavily armed, invaded the village through Allawa forest on motorbike.

FRIDAY LEADERSHIP gathered that the bandits invaded the village about 3.pm and operated up till 6 pm before leaving the community.

It was learnt that the Bandits were following people from house to house, abducting those who could not offer enough money to buy their freedom.

An eye witness, Abdullahi Auta, told FRIDAY LEADERSHIP via phone that “as the bandits were attacking, some villagers attempted to escape through River Kaduna to the other side of the river and five of them were gunned down by the fierce looking bandits”

“As I’m talking to you now, I am in Kuta, the headquarter of Shiroro local government for the burial of one of our relations; one of my brothers and a teacher in the village was among those abducted” he added.

Another villager, Mohammed said, “We cannot ascertain the number of people killed but we were able to recover five bodies and we are in Kuta for burial but from our finding so far, 30 people have been abducted”.

Attempts to contact the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, proved abortive. However, an official from Shiroro local government area confirmed the incident.