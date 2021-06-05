No fewer than five residents of Chikun and Igabi local government areas were killed by bandits, Kaduna State government has disclosed.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the

security agencies had reported the incidents to the state government on Saturday.

The statement explained that two citizens were killed, as two others sustained injuries at Kabai general area of Chikun LGA.

According to the statement, the security agencies also reported that a church building of the Assemblies of God denomination and one house were burnt by the attackers.

“Those killed are Zakka Kure, Dare Daudu. Spouses of some pastors sustained injuries and are presently receiving medical attention in a private facility. The injured are: Maryamu Daniel,Naomi Daniel.

“Citizens will be updated on further developments emerging from the area,” he said.

The statement, however, said the security agencies also reported the killing of three citizens in transit and injuring of several around the Lambar Zango area of Kaduna-Zaria Road in Igabi LGA:

“The citizens lost their lives following an attack by armed bandits,” it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement further said governor Nasir El-Rufai has condoled families of the five citizens and prayed God grants them eternal rest.

The governor further prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving medical attention.

Aruwan added that, the governor directed the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency to carry out immediate assessment at the church and the other affected building in Kabai village.