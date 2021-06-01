Kaduna State government has disclosed that six residents in some communities in Birnin Gwari, Giwa and Jema’a local government areas of the state, were killed by bandits.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, in a statement on Tuesday, said according to security reports, the armed bandits invaded a community and four persons were killed.

The victims iclude Wakili Kon, Yusuf Joshua, Martha Ayuba and Lami Peter.

“Wakili Kon and Yusuf Joshua were attacked and killed on their farms by the assailants. One woman, Laraba Silas, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital,” he said.

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the incident, and prayed for the repose of the souls of the residents who were brutally killed by the bandits.

“The governor sent his condolences to their families, and wished the injured citizen a quick recovery,” Aruwan added.

Meanwhile, security agencies have also reported the killing of two citizens in Birnin Gwari and Giwa LGAs by bandits.

In Birnin Gwari LGA, the bandits killed one Yusuffa Karami at Maikulu, while one Fanyo Bello was confirmed dead following gun wounds inflicted on him by bandits at Ungwan Maikuzunniya of Giwa LGA in the early hours of Tuesday.

Aruwan said security agencies also reported that a nonagenarian, Nabara Katoh had committed suicide by hanging herself at Gonan Rogo of Kajuru LGA.