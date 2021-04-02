By Abu Nmodu |

Bandits have killed about seven persons and abducted 20 in Shiroro local government area of Niger state.

LEADERSHIP Friday learnt that the bandits attacked four districts from Wednesday night till on Thursday and also burnt vehicles belonging to security team in the area.

The bandits numbering over 100 invaded Lamkoma and Shiroro communities with motorcycles and operated for five hours.

The four communities attacked were Kukoki Boddo in Gurmana, Bassa, Allawa and Manta, all across River Kaduna.

An eye witness, who preferred anonymous said that, “The bandits ended their attacks on Allawa community around 2am, with almost 200 motorcycles and security patrol vehicles set ablaze.

“Casualty figures can not be ascertained because the locals are still scampering for safety as I am talking to you now”.

The eye witness stated that after invading Kukoki Boddo in Gurmana, Bassa, and Manta, when they came to Allawa they first attacked the security patrol vehicle and burnt the patrol vehicles. It was not clear whether the security personnel engaged them in gun battle but five people lost their lives while two others were killed in the other three communities.

“They were over 200 and the number of security agents in Allawa was not more than 30 , so they obviously out numbered them,” the eye witness added.

The president of Shiroro Youth Movement (SYM) Mohammed Sani Idris, who spoke on behalf of the communities said that, “It was another day of tears and grief for the people of Shiroro local government area along Lakpma axis, as bandits ransacked the communities for five hours without challenge”.

“On three separate occasions, the bandits in their hundreds targeted three communities which comprised of Manta, Gurmana and Bassa wards respectively and later ended it at Allawa” he added.

When contacted the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Niger state command, Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached on phone.