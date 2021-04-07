ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government yesterday disclosed that no fewer than eight persons were reportedly killed by bandits in separate incidents in Kajuru and Kachia local government areas of the state.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the attacks were reported by security agencies to the Kaduna State government.

He explained that in one incident, armed bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road around Kadanye village in Kajuru LGA, and opened fire on a bus, as well as a truck carrying firewood.

He said, “Five people were killed in the attack, listed as: Alfred Makinde (the driver of the bus) Abdulrahman Dela, Dauda Adamu, Umar Dauda and Abdulrasheed Musa.

“Three persons were injured, and are currently receiving treatment in a hospital. They are: Murtala Ibrahim, Ali Manager – Abdullahi (full name unknown).”

The statement said the armed bandits also barricaded the Kaduna-Kachia road at the Doka axis of Kajuru LGA and shot at a truck, killing the driver, adding that details on casualties will be communicated to the citizenry.

The statement said: “Furthermore, in Kachia LGA, armed bandits invaded herders settlement in Inlowo village and killed one Ibrahim Alhaji Haruna, before carting away 180 cows.

“At Akilbu village in Kachia LGA, armed bandits shot at a vehicle, injuring two persons namely; Mansur Ibrahim and Muhammadu Aminu. Mansur Ibrahim later died in the hospital while Muhammadu Aminu continues to receive treatment.”

Aruwan said Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted the reports with sadness and sent condolences to the families of the deceased, while praying for the repose of their souls.He also wished the injured a quick recovery.

Meanwhile, security agencies are presently conducting operations at identified locations in the general area, the statement said, adding that the government will make details public on the receipt of operational feedback.