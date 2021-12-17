No fewer than nine persons were killed by bandits in separate attacks in Chikun, Zangon Kataf, Igabi and Zaria local government areas of Kaduna State.

Security operatives reported that three people were killed when bandits barricaded the Buruku-Udawa section of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road in Chikun LGA.

The victims were identified as Umma Ibro Kontagora, Abdullahi Noma Kontagora, and one male adult, yet to be identified,

Another person, identified as Jamilu Kafinta Udawa, was said to have sustained gunshot injuries and was receiving treatment in the hospital.

In the Yola-Kadi area in Chikun LGA, bandits killed one Danjuma Mai Unguwa and left another resident injured.

Furthermore, bandits killed two people in Sako village, Zangon Kataf LGA. The victims were identified as Samson Maza and David Garba.

Also in Zangon Kataf LGA, two corpses were discovered by a patrol team in the Kurfi-Magamiya area. The corpses were identified as the remains of Nehemiah Abba and Samuel Gwazah.

In Zaria LGA, one Alhaji Habibu was shot to death by bandits in Saye village.

Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks in a statement, said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed in the attacks, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

The statement added that the governor conveyed his deepest sympathies to the victims’ families and called on security forces to intensify operations against criminal elements across the state.