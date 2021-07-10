A couple and their three children, including four others have been reportedly gruesomely killed in another fresh attack in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The incident occurred at Warkan Community, Gora Gan District in Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

A resident, Awan Saviour who confirmed the carnage to LEADERSHIP Weekend disclosed that the attackers, who are suspected armed Fulani men invaded the community at about 2am, yesterday morning killing nine people and burning down 12 houses.

According to him, the Fulani invaders came on foot and started shooting sporadically at the villagers.

“There is still tension at the moment as some of the villagers have started parking their things out for fear of the unknown.

He called on government and security operatives to be more proactive in securing lives and properties of the citizens.

“Most communities in Southern Kaduna are under siege, there is need for our security to raid most of the bushes where these criminals are taking refuge.

When asked if there was response by the security agencies, he said the security operatives arrived the village after the attackers had perpetrated the act and left.

Our correspondent who contacted the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mohammed Jalige said he was currently out of Kaduna for a function but promised to find out and get back as of the time of filing this report.