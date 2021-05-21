Bandits have killed the son of the Emir of Kontagora and Sardauna Kontagora Alhaji Bashar Saidu Namaska at the farm of the traditional ruler on Kontagora-Rijau Road in Niger State.

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that the Sardauna Kontagora was killed along with his driver and three other workers in the farm in Masuga village yesterday. The incident occurred a few kilometres from Kontagora where the deceased managed the farm and livestock as family business.

Before the Kontagora incident, bandits on Wednesday night struck in Kwakwashe and Paulosa communities in Suleja local government area of Niger State, where they killed one resident and abducted 20 others.

But the police confirmed that one person was killed and 11 others abducted by the bandits who struck after midnight.

Recently, bandits have been on the rampage in Kontagora axis where they move from village to village attacking people, especially on their farms.

Sources said that the bandits, who killed the Emir of Kontagora’s son, opened fire on him, his driver and three others.

According to them, the Emir’s son was rushed to the Kontagora General Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The bandits allegedly rustled herds of cattle from the farm during the attack.

The incident has thrown Niger State into confusion as the deceased Saidu Namaska was the heir apparent to the Emirship stool of Kontagora and had been holding forth for the Emir Alhaji Saidu Namaska since the traditional ruler went for medical check recently.

Namaska’s last appointment was director-general of the Niger State Public Procurement Board but he declined to take up any public office since the beginning of this dispensation as he preferred managing the family farms and businesses

Meanwhile, tension has mounted in the Kwakwashe area and Sadaco section of Paulosa community in Suleja, where bandits kidnapped 20 and killed one resident on Wednesday night. They were said to have invaded the two communities from Kaduna Road through a herders’ settlement close to Sadeco, a popular event centre in Paulosa, Suleja council.

Residents said the kidnappers took away the wife of the man they killed in Sadeco. Another kidnapped victim was identified as the brother of a pastor in a branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) in the community. The residents said the bandits operated between 12midnight and 1am as shot sporadically into the air and broke into houses to force out the occupants.

Police sources said yesterday that preliminary findings showed that the gunmen had a target which they missed and decided to pick anybody they saw during the operation.

The police public relations officer for Niger State Command Wasiu Abiodun could not be reached for confirmation but a senior officer who preferred anonymity confirmed the incidents.