BY AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government, on Sunday, said a retired Sergeant of the Nigerian Army, Christopher Madaki, his wife, and daughter-in-law were shot dead by bandits in Golkofa community, Jama’a local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he explained that the incident occurred during an attack on the community on Saturday night.

The statement, however, said Madaki’s son, Clement, survived the attack with injuries.

Aruwan said the Kaduna State Police Command and a military outfit, Operation Safe Haven, reported the incident to State Government.

The statement also said a breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia LGA following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

Also, in another development, security agencies have equally made some arrests of notorious bandits across the state and citizens will be briefed as soon as operatives conclude preliminary investigations.

“According to the feedback, the assailants stormed the home of Sgt. Christopher Madaki (Rtd), a scribe to a Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA and shot him, as well as his wife and his son’s wife.

“The three were later confirmed dead, while his son (Clement Musa Madaki) survived with injuries inflicted on him by the assailants.

“The wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki, and his son’s wife as Alice Musa.

“Also, a breakdown of law and order was averted in Kachia town, headquarters of Kachia LGA following the killing of one Hamidu Nura by one Abba Muhammad.

“The origin of the fisticuffs between the two is being investigated by security agencies. It however ended with Abba Muhammad stabbing Hamidu Nura to death.

“Some irate citizens then mobilised themselves and captured Abba Muhammad, attacking him with knives, clubs and other dangerous weapons, and eventually killing him in a jungle justice approach.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven received a report of a missing person, Ngode Patrick Kambai, in Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.

“Kambai, a commercial motorcycle rider, was reported by his father to have been missing since around 8:00am on Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle, and did not return.

“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person, while engaging his family and community” Aruwan said.

The commissioner said Governor Nasir El-Rufai condemned the killings in Golkofa village and described it as completely inhuman and ungodly.

The governor prayed for the repose of their souls and charged security agencies to expedite action on the case.

Aruwan added that the Ggvernor was awaiting further briefs on the Kachia and Zangon Kataf LGAs incidences.