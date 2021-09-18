Bandits have killed the chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) of Lere Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi Dambardi, for not being able to pay N20 million ransom.

This was confirmed by the Kaduna State chapter of MACBAN in a statement signed by the chairman, Alhaji Haruna Usman Tugga, who said the late Alhaji Dambardi was killed in the early hours of yesterday in his home town, Lere.

He disclosed that the killers arrived the deceased’s residence around 12:40am and picked him up and demanded for N20m.

He said; “They asked him to make sure he raised the money or they kill him. He took them from his house and went to some butchers’ houses to borrow some money from them and he raised up to N250,000 and thereafter they took him along the Saminaka-Mariri- Zange highway and killed him there.

“We have really lost a leader of high respect, who has been assisting our association in promoting harmony and peaceful co-existence among our members.

“We condole his family, the Miyetti Allah of Lere Local Government and the entire MACBAN members in Kaduna State and beyond for this great loss”.

He appealed to the Kaduna State government and security agencies to investigate the incident.

Kaduna police spokesman, ASP Muhammed Jalige, could not be reached at the time of filing the report.