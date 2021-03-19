BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN and NONYE JULIET, Kaduna

Bandits on Wednesday night invaded Ungwa Waziri, Karji in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State and killed a police inspector before abducting three persons two of whom are suspected to be female students of Kaduna State University (KASU).

An eyewitness who confirmed the name of the police Inspector as John Bello, stressed that, “Around 11pm on Wednesday, we received a

distress call that gunmen came to our community, a message was passed across to us that we should put off our generators which we did, shortly after which we started hearing gunshots”.

A family member who did not give his name when LEADERSHIP Friday visited the deceased police house, said, “Inspector John Bello came back and his wife served him food, immediately he received a phone call and told the wife that he was coming back to eat the food. He took his motorcycle only to be shot very close to his house by gunmen who hide under some mango trees not far from his house”.

He also informed that, the bandits proceeded to a compound housing some students of KASU and made away with two females and one male.

Meanwhile, the mango trees where criminals allegedly hide to carry out their criminal activities have all been cut down on the instructions of the state government.

In a related development, parents and students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka Kaduna yesterday staged a peaceful protest over the state government’s failure to rescue 39 students of the college abducted by bandits after one week.

The students of the college and parents of the abducted students gathered at the school premises around 11:30am to appeal to the

authorities concerned to rescue their children.

According to the parents, since the incident occurred a week ago, they have not heard from the state government and the school authority

about the effort being made to rescue the students.

The protesting students and parents displayed placards with various inscriptions.

One of the parents, Mr Sunday Musa said, they are tired of the waiting game, stressing that, “We don’t know the condition of our children or

what they are eating in the bush, so we are staging this protest for government to help rescue them.”

The protesters averred that the government was not doing enough to rescue the abductees unharmed.