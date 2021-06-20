Kaduna State government, on Sunday, said bandits shot and killed one Anja Mallam, the village head of Dogon Daji, in Sanga local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, he said according to a security report, the bandits raided the residence of the village head and shot him at close range, resulting in his instant death.

The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness over the incident and prayed for the repose of the soul of the village head.

“The governor sent condolences to the family of the deceased, and the entire community of Dogon Daji over the shocking and brutal killing.

“Investigations into the incident are ongoing,” Aruwan stated.