By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government yesterday said security agencies have reported armed bandits attacked on Katarma village in Chikun local government area.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs explained that according to the security report, five persons were killed in the attack.

The victims were listed as: Samson Danladi, Luka Gajere, Amos Ali, Titus Baba, Damali Musa”

Aruwan added that ‘‘one person was injured and is receiving treatment in a neighbouring state”

The statement said in another incident, troops under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven reported a clash between some youths in Atuku village, Jema’a LGA: “During the clash, one Afiniki Thomas was attacked by two youths, and sustained a deep gash to the forehead.’’

One of the assailants, Sani Safiyanu was arrested for profiling and Investigation. The injured victim was rushed to hospital for treatment.

Furthermore, troops of Operation Safe Haven while on patrol discovered the decomposing corpse of one Paul Simon, a resident of Yagbak village in Zangon Kataf LGA. The deceased was reported missing on 24th March 2021. The corpse has since been buried”

Aruwan said receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai prayed for the repose of those slain, and sent condolences to their families, while wishing the injured a quick recovery.

The Governor also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into the clash in Atulu village in Jema’a local government area:”Investigations into the incident are in progress” the statement said.