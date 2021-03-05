By AZA MSUE |

Kaduna State government, yesterday, confirmed that one ‘Rufai Maikaji’ a notorious bandit who commanded hundreds of fighters has been killed along with dozens of fighters.

In a statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the state government said after painstaking checks with security agencies, and careful exploitation of numerous human intelligence sources, ‘Rufai Maikaji’, and dozens of his fighters were neutralized during air interdictions around the fringes of Malul Forest in Igabi local government area of Kaduna central senatorial district.

Aruwan explained that the aerial missions in which ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his gang were killed were conducted in late February:” when he (Rufai Maikaji) and the bandits under his command, on sighting ground troops, escaped from Anaba village of Igabi LGA where they killed some citizens, burnt houses and kidnapped some locals.”

“The prompt response by the air platforms ended the reign of terror maintained by ‘Rufai Maikaji’ and his bloodsucking accomplices,” he said.