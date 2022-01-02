The Nigerian Air Force yesterday said its airstrikes killed wanted bandit leaders Alhaji Auta and Kachalla Ruga and other bandits in a forest in Zamfara State.

The NAF director of public relations and information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, confirmed this yesterday.

The notorious bandit leaders were routed when a NAF aircraft under Operation Hadarin Daji, acting on credible intelligence, bombed their enclaves at the Gusami Forest and Tsamre Village in Birnin Magaji local government area of Zamfara State.

The series of airstrikes also killed bandits in the enclave.

Military sources said dozens of bandits who had converged at the late Auta’s residence for his burial were also struck by missiles of the military jet, with an unconfirmed number of casualties in the process.

“For now, the whereabouts of other notorious bandits like Alhaji Nashama, Shingi and Halilu who may either be incapacitated or on the run remain unknown,” the officer added.

A military intelligence officer told PRNigeria that follow-up airstrikes conducted by the NAF fighter aircraft on fleeing bandits and those who took cover under trees within the area resulted in heavy casualties on the side of the criminals.

PRNigeria further gathered from the military source that aggressive bombardments by NAF aircraft had in recent times been very precise and effective in hitting bandits’ enclaves, eliminating their leaderships and followers in the process.

“These operations have reassured citizens of the commitment and dedication of the military and other security agencies, towards bringing the threats posed by banditry under check, in no distant time.

“The citizens, especially around the affected communities, are enjoined to continually provide security agencies with credible information that will go a long way towards tackling the threats to their lives and livelihood,” he said.

CDS Commends Troops For Securing Nigeria

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen. Lucky Irabor has commended personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria for their outstanding performance in ensuring a safe and secure country throughout 2021 despite challenges.

He gave the commendation in a message in commemoration of the New Year.

In a statement by the acting director, information, Air Cdre Wap Maigida, Gen Irabor saluted personnel of the armed forces for their loyalty, doggedness, endurance, courage, and gallantry in keeping the nation safe and secure.

He said the troops had displayed uncommon resilience and courage in the face of danger while surmounting the myriad of security threats.

He said; “in retrospect, the end of 2021 affords the AFN unique opportunity to remember the sacrifices of its men and women who work in extreme conditions in trenches, in fields and in far-flung places away from the comfort of their loved ones to keep Nigerians safe and secure.”

Irabor said the AFN had continued to discharge its constitutional mandate of maintaining the territorial integrity of the nation, suppressing insurrection and acting in aid of civil authority to restore order when called upon to do so.

He said this was manifest in the light of violent, irregular, complex and manifestations of contemporary as well as evolving national security challenges.

Gen Irabor expressed commitment of the federal government towards providing the essential requirements of the armed forces.

He added that President Muhammadu Buhari recently reiterated his unwavering commitment and support to the armed forces.

Irabor urged personnel to continue to cherish esprit de corps in the conduct of their duties at all times, while pledging loyalty to the president and the Constitution of the country.

The CDS paid glowing tributes to the nation’s fallen heroes including the late former Chief of Army Staff, General Ibrahim Attahiru.

According to him, the armed forces will never forget their sacrifices in line with the spirit and letters of the national anthem which is “The labours of our heroes’ past shall not be in vain”.

Irabor used the occasion to wish members of the armed forces good health, personal happiness and success in 2022.

Buhari Can End Insecurity Before Leaving Office—Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi has said the federal government can end insecurity in Nigeria over the next 17 months, when President Muhammadu is set to leave office.

The president is expected to handover to a newly elected president on May 29, 2023.

The chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum also said the only thing that can stop the government from ending the insecurity is the possibility of people within the security institutions benefitting from the present state of things.

The governor was speaking in an interview on Arise News yesterday. He said, “If we can destroy that monster of insecurity, the opinion in the country will change dramatically.

“If we decide to go after these people without too much attachment to human rights and issues that may come up from the international community, these people are not ghosts.

“We know where the bandits are, so we can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can do that part of it under this administration.”

“Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our nation into. Unless there are people within the security institutions who are benefiting from the war economy itself, there is no question that they know what to do and we can fix it in 17 months.”

The governor whose name has repeatedly come up as a possible contestant in the 2023 presidential election was however non-committal about throwing himself in the race.

He said, “There are range of factors to put in place, the first is finishing well here. This will put me on the pedestal for the presidential interest. But there is no doubt that it is not about running or not running for president that Nigeria requires at this point.

“I think we need a collective position to save and rescue our country from agitations, all these resentment in and around the country. We need to come together and help president Buhari finish well, that is the task of the moment; not who get to be president. In due course that would happen.”