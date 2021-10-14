Bandits have released three students kidnapped from Christ The King Major Seminary in Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State.

The release was confirmed by the Chancellor, Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Uchechukwu Okolo, on Wednesday night.

Recall that bandits broke into the seminary and abducted at least seven students on Monday. They subsequently demanded for N50m ransom for the release of the seminarians.

According to a press statement by Rev. Fr. Okolo, “With hearts filled with joy, we raise our voices in a symphony of praises as we announce the return of our Three Major Seminarians, who were abducted by armed persons from the Chapel of the Seminary at Christ the King Major Seminary, Fayit Fadan Kagoma in Jema’a Local Government Area, Kaduna State, on Monday 11 October, 2021.

“Barely 48 hours after their kidnap, our beloved brothers were released by their abductors.

“We want to thank all those that have offered prayers and entreaties for the quick release of our Seminarians and Others who are still in the dens of their kidnappers. We pray God to hasten the release of those who are still in the hands of their Captors.

“All our Priests are directed to kindly celebrate Mass of Thanksgiving to God tomorrow, Thursday 14th October 2021, for the quick and safe release of our Seminarians.

“May Our Lady of Guadalupe intercede for us and all those that are still in captivity!”