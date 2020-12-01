BY GODWIN ENNA |

Suspected bandits have reportedly slaughtered seven farmers, including a nursing mother, across three communities of Tashar Bama, Dogun Muazu and Unguwar Maigayya villages of Sabuwa local government area of Katsina State.

The state House of Assembly member, representing Sabuwa LGA, Hon. Ibrahim Danjuma Machika, disclosed this to our Correpondant in an interview yesterday in Katsina, he said the insecurity situation made him move a motion on the floor of the House on Monday for reinforcement of security in some of the villages in Sabuwa LGA.

According to him, the bandits last weekend killed 7 people and abducted about 30 villagers, who are currently in their custody, adding that the hoodlums are not even scared.

He said, “Our people now live in fear as the bandits now carry out attacks on our villages in broad daylight.

“They kill the people, cart away their property and kidnap as many people as they can.

“There is no day, bandits don’t attack one community or another and the people no longer sleep in their houses.”

The lawmaker further described the three affected areas as the ‘gateway’ to Faskari and Sabuwa towns, leading to Brinin Gwari forest.

Machika also disclosed that the house have written to the executive governor for urgent reinforcement of security in parts of the communities that would bring a final solution to the insecurity situation.