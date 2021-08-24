The police in Zamfara State have confirmed that gunmen killed four persons and abducted 50 others in Goran Namaye town in Maradun local government area.

The command’s public relations officer, Muhammad Shehu, told newsmen in Gusau yesterday that the attackers invaded the town around midnight on Sunday, killed four persons and abducted 50 others.

He, however, said that the police tactical operatives had been deployed to the area.

According to him, CP Yakubu Elkana, has ordered an immediate search and rescue operation for the victims.

But some residents claimed that over 100 persons were abducted in Goran Namaye in Maradun local government area.

An eyewitness, Sulaiman Gora, said the bandits stormed the village early on Monday and remained in the village for about four hours.

Gora said the bandits ransacked houses one after the other and brought out their victims.

“I have never witnessed such a calamity in my life. The whole village was turned to a battle ground and gunshots rented in the air”.