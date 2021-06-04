Kano State governor, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje, has said armed bandits have taken over Falgore forest in the state from where they may be planning to carry out attacks.

The Kano State governor made this disclosure at the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, where he met with the service chiefs and sought the military’s support to flush out the terrorists.

He said the bandits are grouping in Falgore Forest, which is the largest forest in the state, even as the government is working hard to open up the forest.

Though he assured of the commitment of his administration and the security agencies to sustain the relative peace in the state, the governor, while meeting with the chief of Army Staff, Major General Farouk Yahaya, pleaded with the Nigerian Army to hasten work on the training depot at the Falgore Forest so that the military can take over the place.

The governor, however, attributed the prevailing peace in the state to the cordial relationship between the state government and security agencies.

“My visit here today is to condole with the Nigerian Army over the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other officers. It was painful, untimely and sorrowful but we are consoled that they died in active service to the nation.

“I am also here to seek the help of the Nigerian Army to sustain the peace in Kano State; bandits have converted some forests in the state into hideouts.

“We are building houses, schools and hospitals for the herdsmen in some of the forests but we want the Army to commence activities at the Falgore forest”.

In his response, the COAS, Major General Yahaya promised to visit the Falgore Forest to see how work can resume on Army facilities in the forest.

He said that the Nigerian Army, working in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, is committed to defeating security challenges across the country.